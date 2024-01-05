Bruins Daily: Bruins Lose; East All-Stars; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost a see-saw affair 6-5 to the Pittsburgh Penguins but 2024 NHL All-Star David Pastrnak had a goal and two assists.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins came back from a 5-2 deficit to tie the game but eventually lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on a third-period powerplay goal by Sidney Crosby.

Boston Hockey Now: For the fourth time in the last five years, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak is an All-Star.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has learned his lesson and will use a playoff goalie rotation of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: For a fourth-straight season, the Montreal Canadiens will be represented at the NHL All-Star game by now captain Nick Suzuki.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Finally, the powerplay is working again for the Buffalo Sabres.

Florida Hockey Now: Forward Sam Reinhart is headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game to represent the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: What five players need to get going for the Detroit Red Wings?

TSN: According to numerous reports, starting next season, the Toronto Maple Leafs will be paying upwards of $11 million per season to winger William Nylander.

Daily Faceoff: Former NHL defenseman Michael Del Zotto absolutely blasted the culture of the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here’s the game story of the Bruins’ 6-5 loss from the side of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders’ 2024 All-Star representative will be Mathew Barzal.

New Jersey Hockey Now: It’s no surprise that superstar center Jack Hughes is headed to the 2024 NHL All-Star game to represent the New Jersey Devils.