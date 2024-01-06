Bruins Postgame: Bruins Keep Scoring, Beat Lightning 7-3

The Boston Bruins now have 30 goals in their last six games after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 on Saturday night.

Trent Frederic scored twice, and David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle, Morgan Geekie, Charlie McAvoy, and Jake DeBrusk all lit the lamp for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves to earn his 13th win of the season.

Brayden Point scored twice, and Nikita Kucherov lit the lamp for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy let in six goals on 26 shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Trent Frederic is absolutely en fuego! The 6-foot-3, 220-pound winger is becoming the power forward that the Boston Bruins – and not to toot my horn, but yours truly did as well – this season. With his two goals on Saturday night, Frederic now has 12 goals of the season and is well on pace to surpass his career high of 17 that he scored last season.

After Brayden Point put the Lightning up 1-0 just 21 ticks into the game, Frederic tied the game with his first career powerplay goal at 4:42.

Flithy, filthy stuff from Trent Frederic in front 😵 pic.twitter.com/zRlzXr9QDY — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2024

Just 1:49 into the second period, Frederic (see below) put the Bruins up 4-1 with his second of the game and 12th of the season. Frederic now has five goals and an assist in his last four games and three multi-goal games this season.

DOGHOUSE: The Bruins made ten turnovers and continue to make ill-advised passes and get too cute in and coming out of their own zone.

BANGER: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has been asking for more jam from his energy line, and on Saturday, Oskar Steen and Jakub Lauko answered the bell. Both players have rotated in and out of the lineup as of late, and in this game, they both made a case to stay in there as Steen finished with six hits and Lauko had five.

UNSUNG HERO: David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist on Saturday and now has four goals and six assists in his last five games. While he deserves to be the unsung hero or even the Clutch player from this game, the nod goes to Matthew Poitras here. The 19-year-old rookie played in his first game since returning from the World Junior Championship this past Wednesday and his first game since Dec. 16. Poitras apparently decided to channel the frustration from Canada being bounced in the quarterfinals into a positive because he had a jump in his game on Saturday night.

The rookie pivot grabbed the helper on Charlie McAvoy’s go-ahead goal 14:56 into the first period and then took one for the team on his second assist of the game on Frederic’s second goal of the game. Poitras broke free to grab the puck along the boards as the Bruins entered the zone and then, knowing he was about to get drilled by Lightning forward Taylor Jeannot, held it long enough to feed Matt Grzelcyk, who then found Frederic for the goal. Poitras left the game but returned.

Trent Frederic's second goal of the game makes it 3-1 #NHLBruins at 1:48 of the second period. pic.twitter.com/2zjpoT6upo — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) January 7, 2024

NEXT UP: The Bruins got out of dodge right after the game to beat the incoming snowstorm Saturday night and will begin a four-game road trip in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman