Bruins Troll Haters After David Pastrnak Scores

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak scored his 25th goal of the season on the ice against the Arizona Coyotes, and then the Bruins’ social media team scored on X on Tuesday night.

The failed shootout attempt from Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak in the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night created quite a stir on social media and local sports talk radio on Tuesday. It actually got so out of control that local clickbait rat sports talk show host Michael Felger called the attempt ‘an “insult to sports,” and his puppet co-host Tony Massarotti followed up by calling it “an insult to humanity.”

Felger then doubled down on his attack on Pastrnak, who was recently selected as an NHL All-Star for the second straight season and for the fourth time in his career, by calling the 27-year-old superstar winger an “Ass Hat” and for the NHL to suspend him.

At first glance, Pastrnak’s approach to his attempt that could’ve put the Boston Bruins up by a goal in the shootout seemed lackadaisical, but after watching it twice, it was pretty clear that the Bruins superstar winger – who entered NHL action on Tuesday night as seventh in goals with 24, tied for tenths in assists with 32, and fifth in points with 56 – was trying to trick Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev and go five-hole. Unfortunately, though, facts don’t seem to matter these days on social media, and the haters rained down on Pastrnak, whose goal on Tuesday night tied Ken Hodge for tenth in points in franchise history.

If Pasta’s gonna suck he could atleast try, dude half-assed that entire game. 11 mil a year to be lazy against a top team? Cmon — AJ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦 (@wristshotwelshy) January 9, 2024

Well, just 4:41 into the game on Tuesday night, Pastrnak scored his 25th of the season on the powerplay after taking a sucker punch from Coyotes defenseman Liam O’Brien. Shortly after that, the Boston Bruins social media team – who is rapidly becoming one of the best in the NHL – let it be known that they, and very likely the team, took notice of an onslaught of criticism unleashed on their early Hart Trophy candidate throughout the day on Tuesday.