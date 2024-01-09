Bruins @ Coyotes Preview: Quick Turnaround For Bruins

The Boston Bruins continue their four-game road trip out west tonight as they play an Arizona Coyotes at the 4,600-capacity Mullett Arena.

The Bruins themselves are coming off a 4-3 shootout loss in a thrilling game against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Monday night. There won’t be any rest for the weary and a Bruins team that likely got into Tempe, Arizona, well past midnight (MT) last night. While the Bruins did a solid job of going toe-to-toe with a legit Stanley Cup contender on Monday night, they did struggle to keep up with the speed and tenacity of the Avalanche, and they will play a fast team again in the Coyotes on Tuesday night.

The Bruins beat the Coyotes 5-3 on Dec. 9 in Boston, but they will now face a hungry Coyotes team looking to snap a three-game losing streak and trying to get back into the final wild-card slot in the Western Conference. With the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, on the horizon this Thursday in Las Vegas, to say this could be a trap game would be an understatement.

Boston Bruins (24-8-7, 55 pts) @ Arizona Coyotes (19-17-2, 40 pts)

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, Scripps, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-155), Coyotes (+130)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Penguins +1.5 (-192)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-102) Under 6 (-118)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (24), assists (32), and points with 56 in 37 games.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark is expected to get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 13-5-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

-Defenseman Brandon Carlo’s status is up in the air after he suffered an upper-body injury in the second period on Monday night. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery is expected to give an update on Carlo when he addresses the media at 5:40 p.m. MT. Forward James van Riemsdyk (undisclosed, day-to-day) is also questionable, while defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Pavel Zacha-Morgan Geekie-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen

John Beecher-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo/Mason Lohrei

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Arizona Coyotes Lineup

Forwards

Clayton Keller-Alex Kerfoot-Nick Schmaltz

Logan Cooley-Nick Bjugstad-Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli-Jack McBain-Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone-Justin Kirkland-Liam O’Brien

Defense

J.J. Moser-Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott-Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki-Troy Stecher

Goalies

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Officials

Referees: Francois StLaurent, Kendrick Nicholson

Linesmen: Tyson Baker, Jonny Murray