Potential Bruins Trade Target: Vladimir Tarasenko (+)

Could Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko become an NHL trade target for the Boston Bruins?

The NHL Trade Deadline is on March 8, and the Boston Bruins are once again expected to be active and potentially major players leading into and at the deadline. The Bruins continue to be linked to big names, like Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin on the NHL trade market. However, as of Wednesday morning, the believed asking price (in NHL chatter amongst NHL pro scouts and executives) for both players would be a first round pick, a high-end prospect, and a roster player. As pointed out here numerous times, given the fact that the Boston Bruins, as of now, don’t pick until the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and are exactly stocked with high-end prospects, that likely takes them out of the running for Lindholm and/or Hanifin, unless Flames general manager Craig Conroy lowers his demands.