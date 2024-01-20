Bruins Postgame: Heinen, Bruins Party Like It’s 1988

On a night when the Boston Bruins honored the 1987-88 Bruins team that broke a 45-year playoff jinx against the Montreal Canadiens, the current Bruins squad throttled their rivals 9-4.

This game definitely had a 1980s feel to it, as not only were there 13 goals between the Boston Bruins and the Montreal Canadiens, but 16 Bruins registered a point or more. In addition to Danton Heinen lighting the lamp three times, Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, and Jake DeBrusk all had a goal and an assist; James van Riemsdyk had two assists, and Trent Frederic, Kevin Shattenkirk, Hampus Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Matt Grzelcyk, Jesper Boqvist, Charlie McAvoy, and Jakub Lauko each had an assist.

The Montreal Canadiens got goals from Mike Matheson, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, and Joel Armia and three assists from Sean Monahan. Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Joshua Roy all had one assist each.

Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullamrk finished the game with 17 saves.

Samuel Montembeault allowed eight goals on 30 shots before being relieved by former Northeastern goalie Cayden Primeau who allowed one goal on six shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins forward Danton Heinen may go down as one of the best professional tryout signings in recent memory. Heinen, who was originally drafted by the Bruins in the fourth round (116th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, notched the first hat trick of his career.

Heinen put the Bruins up 3-2 with 55 seconds left in the first period, then 4-3 10:46 into the middle frame, and then put the Bruins up 9-4 with a powerplay goal 10:40 into the third period.

In his 450th career game, Danton Heinen has netted his first career hat trick! 🐻 Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/PqilfkP9mq — NHL (@NHL) January 21, 2024

DOGHOUSE: While it’s hard to find a negative after the Bruins won by five and scored nine goals, it was pretty clear that team defense was not exactly in effect on Saturday night. This was a see-saw game until the Bruins pulled away and outscored the Habs 4-0 in the final frame. Good on them for doing that, but they won’t get away with playing pond hockey against most teams.

BANGER: We try not to be repetitive here, but Bruins winger Jakub Lauko continues to be a BANGER. Not only did he get his second point in as many games, but Lauko finished the game with six hits. For this veteran puck scribe, he’s starting to remind me a lot of Brad Marchand in his first two years.

UNSUNG HERO: While he had just one point, the Boston Bruins defenseman continued to pave his path into the Norris Trophy conversation in a pond hockey game. McAvoy was a +4 and had two shots and one hit.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and then the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Jesper Boqvist-Matthew Poitras-Danton Heinen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman