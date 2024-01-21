Bruins Daily: Jinx On Habs Now; Islanders Hire Patrick Roy

The Boston Bruins showed once again that the jinx in their rivalry with the Montreal Canadiens has completely reversed.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins put a 9-4 whopping on the Canadiens thanks to 16 different Bruins players registering a point and a hat trick from forward Danton Heinen.

Boston Hockey Now: Injuries, not his uncertain contract status, have contributed to a rough season for Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got three regulars back on Saturday night in defensemen Derek Forbort and Brandon Carlo.

The Eye Test: Boston Globe and Hall of Fame puck scribe Kevin Paul Dupont took a trip down Boston Bruins memory lane with Pierre McGuire and me. What did Dupes have to say about Don Cherry, Mike Milbury, and Tim Thomas?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Bruins forwards simply overmatched the rebuilding Montreal Canadiens.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers are on a 0-3-1 winless streak and are sorely missing their captain Sasha Barkov.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have sent former Northeastern goalie Devon Levi back to the AHL and recalled goalie Eric Comrie.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders stunned the hockey world on Saturday by firing head coach Lane Lambert and replacing him with hall-of-fame goaltender and 2014 Jack Adams Award winner Patrick Roy.

New Jersey Hockey Now: What does the Patrick Roy hiring mean for Lindy Ruff and the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche took advantage of some defensive sloppiness by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: An injury-plagues Vegas Golden Knights squad beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Do the Nashville Predators have the next Tage Thompson in prospect and UConn forward Matthew Wood?

Chicago Hockey Now: Watch out for Chicago Blackhawks prospect Oliver Moore.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche beat the Flyers 7-4 behind a first-career hat trick for Logan O’Connor.

San Jose Hockey Now: It was a happy return to the San Jose Sharks lineup for captain Logan Couture.