Bruins Postgame: Bruins Beat Jets 4-1 In Battle Of NHL’s Best

The Boston Bruins once again showed why they are currently and have been, for most of the season, the best team in the NHL.

The Bruins extended their win streak to five games as they beat the best team in the Western Conference, the Winnipeg Jets 4-1. Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Jakub Lauko, Jake DeBrusk, and Brad Marchand all lit the lamp as well. Forward Morgan Geekie added two assists, and goalie Jeremy Swayman extended his win streak to four games.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: There are so many great stories to the surprising season for the 2023-24 Boston Bruins, and at the top of the list has to be veteran center Charlie Coyle. Where would this team be without the player Bruins general manager Don Sweeney essentially stole from the Minnesota Wild almost five years ago (Feb. 20, 2019)? The Bruins needed Coyle and Pavel Zacha to step up after the retirements of captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, and Coyle has emerged as the de facto No. 1 center.

He showed why again on Monday night as he extended his point streak to five games with his 17th goal of the season to put the Bruins up 2-1 18:26 into the first period and added an assist on Brad Marchand’s empty-net goal with 55 seconds left in regulation. That gave Coyle three goals and five assists during this five-game point streak and is also the most goals in a season that the Weymouth, MA native has scored since becoming a Bruin.

Charlie Coyle gives the Bruins a 2-1 lead. He has a point in five straight games. pic.twitter.com/1H07ZnQL09 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 23, 2024

DOGHOUSE: The Bruins’ powerplay fell flat on Monday as they went 0-for-3 but it didn’t really matter because they were great in 5-on-5 play.

BANGER: Bruins forward Morgan Geekie continues to be another one of Sweeney’s great offseason signings. Geekie didn’t score on Monday night, but he had two assists and was a major physical presence with six hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is en fuego! DeBrusk scored a shorthanded goal 14:35 into the third period to put the Bruins up 3-1. That gave DeBrusk a goal in three straight games and since snapping an 11-game goalless streak back on Dec. 30, he has seven goals in 14 games and 14 points in 14 games.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden on Wednesday night before playing the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night and then the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. After that, the Bruins are off until Feb. 6.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Matthew Poitras

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman