Bruins Postgame: Bruins Rally But Lose 3-2 To Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins overcame a flat first two periods thanks to their captain Brad Marchand but still lost 3-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Despite coming into the game on a five-game wins streak and nine-game point streak, the Bruins, not the Hurricanes, the loser of two of their last three, looked like the struggling team. The Hurricanes suffocated the Bruins with a tenacious forecheck and clogged up the neutral zone almost from start to finish.

Martin Necas put the Carolina Hurricanes up 1-0 with a powerplay goal 18:04 into the first period, and then Teuvo Teravainen scored a powerplay goal to make it 2-0 Hurricanes 11:50 into the second period.

Marchand cut the lead to 2-1 at 1:30 into the third period and then tied the game at 7:20 of the final frame. The Boston Bruins couldn’t complete the comeback, though, as Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook made it 3-2 with 2:27 left in the game. Trent Frederic assisted on both of Marchand’s goals.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 30 saves in the loss, and Hurricanes goalie Spencer Martin made 25 saves.

CLUTCH: Hurricanes winger Martin Necas is simply en fuego as of late, and that may have something to do with the fact that he’s been a shot machine. With nine shots in this game, Necas now has 20 in his last four games. One of those nine connected on the powerplay for a 1-0 Hurricanes lead with 1:56 left in the first period. With that goal, Necas now has a three-game goal-scoring streak. He also assisted on Martinook’s game-winner and now has a four-game point streak with three goals and two assists over that span.

Martin Necas with the goal and the Canes moms LOVE IT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3eNzLUcRhA — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) January 25, 2024

DOGHOUSE: While the Bruins were not in the game for the first two periods, they still had power play opportunities. Unfortunately, the Bruins just couldn’t solve the Hurricanes’ penalty kill and went 0-for-4 on the man advantage with just four shots total on the power play.

BANGER: Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei was a beast for his team as he threw his 6-foot-3, 210-pound frame around and connected for five hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Hurricanes goalie Spencer Martin, who was brought in on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets this week, was there when his new teammates needed him most. The Boston Bruins didn’t exactly pepper him in the first two periods – as the Hurricanes out-shot them 23-15 in the second period – but he still held the fort down whenever the Bruins found a way to pressure offensively. He then allowed Brad Marchand to light him up for two third period goals (he’s now allowed five in three games against Marchand this season) but settled down. He then preserved the 3-2 lead with a great point-blank save on Bruins winger James van Riemsdyk with 36.6 ticks left in regulation. Martin finished with 25 saves for his first win with the Hurricanes.

NEXT UP: After going 4-1-0 on their five-game homestand, the Boston Bruins head on the road for a quick two-game road trip. They play the tail end of this back-to-back against the Senators in Ottawa on Thursday night and then play their final game before their bye week and the NHL All-Star break in a 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday matinee against the Flyers in Philadelphia.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-Morgan Geekie-Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman