Bruins Postgame: Bruins Fly Into Break With 6-2 Win

The Boston Bruins had arguably their best first period of the season and beat a surprisingly flat Philadelphia Flyers team 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak hit the 70-point plateau with two goals and an assist; winger James van Riemsdyk and defenseman Charlie McAvoy each had a goal and an assist; center Charlie Coyle and winger Danton Heinen both lit the lamp, and center Pavel Zacha had two helpers. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm led all Bruins with 24:10 TOI, had an assist, and was a plus 5. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 35 of 37 Flyers’ shots and earned his 15th win of the season.

Tyson Foerester had both goals for the Flyers. Goalie Sam Ersson was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots, and backup Cal Petersen allowed two goals on 14 shots.

CLUTCH: While some Bruins talk show hosts and fans remain fixated on the one negative of David Pastrnak’s game, puck control, people who actually know and respect greatness are enjoying another Hart Trophy-worthy season by the 2024 All-Star winger. Pastrnak began and finished that four-goal first period onslaught by the Bruins and finished the game with two goals and an assist. Pastrnak put the Bruins up 1-0 with his 32nd goal 14:09 into the first period.

David Pastrnak scoring against Philadelphia

He then made it 4-0 with his 33rd with 1:37 left in the opening frame.

David Pastrňák was the most-bet player to score a goal today. He scores TWO in the first period

Pastrnak became the fifth Bruin in team history to amass 70 points in 50 games or less and also became the ninth player in franchise history to record 60 career three-point games.

DOGHOUSE: One would’ve thought that the Bruins would be facing a hungry and pumped-up Philadelphia Flyers squad on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia. The home team came in riding a four-game losing streak; they inducted former Flyers and Bruins winger Mark Recchi into the team hall of fame in a pre-game ceremony and were playing in front of a sold-out Wells Fargo Center. Instead, it was the Bruins who were poised to enter their bye week on a high note, and they did so with authority. After the Flyers stunned the hockey world and exceeded expectations, are they now crashing back down to earth?

BANGER: Bruins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon has been another sneaky good signing by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney. The 26-year-old rearguard has been a solid physical and depth stay-at-home option for head coach Jim Montgomery. That physicality was on display again on Saturday as Wotherspoon led all Bruins with three hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy is quietly entering the Norris Trophy conversation as the All-Star break approaches. With a goal and an assist on Saturday, the Bruins alternate captain now has three goals and four assists in his last eight games. More importantly, though, McAvoy continues to be a defensive stalwart and the backbone of the Bruins’ blue line.

2-0 Bruins thanks to goal from Charlie McAvoy at 15:46 of the first period. Nice set up from Pavel Zacha who picks up his second assist of the game.

NEXT UP: The Bruins will now have their bye week and then the all-star break. They will be off for nine days until Feb. 6, when they begin a seven-game homestand against the Calgary Flames on Feb.6.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Jesper Boqvist-Morgan Geekie-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-Patrick Brown-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman