Pastrnak Kisses Spoked B After Leafs Fans Boo Him

Boston Bruins superstar winger has clearly learned how to taunt an opposing crowd from his teammate and Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

You may recall that when Brad Marchand was introduced at the 2018 NHL All-Star game in Tampa Bay, he was already blowing kisses before the prevalent Lightning crowd let him have it and showered him with boos.

Of course, Marchand took his taunting at the Tampa Bay Lightning a bit too far months later in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs when he licked then-Lightning winger Ryan Callahan.

But back to David Pastrnak and the fun he had with the Toronto Maple Leafs fans at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition. When Pastrnak was introduced on Friday night at Scotiabank Place, he was serenaded with boos. He skated towards the player line smiling and then kissed the Spoked B on his Centennial home, black Bruins jersey.

David Pastrnak kissing the Spoked B in front of the Toronto crowd 👀#NHLBruins | #NHLAllStar pic.twitter.com/xhI7ybHTY6 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 3, 2024

Unfortunately, the Bruins superstar winger didn’t fare too well in the NHL All-Star Skills competition and did not qualify for the final rounds and the right to win $1 million. However, Boston Bruins fans can be happy that he represented them and gave it to the fans of their Original 6 and Atlantic Division rivals.

Pastrnak will play for Team McDavid in the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday. The 27-year-old winger actually entered the All-Star break third overall in the NHL in points (72) and goals (33) this season and tenth in assists (39). The 2023 Hart Trophy Finalist leads McDavid in points (67) and goals (20) but is eight behind the reigning Hart Trophy winner in assists, as McDavid has 47 helpers.

Pastrnak and Team McDavid will square off against Bruins teammate and goalie Jeremy Swayman and Team Mackinnon on Saturday.