Bruins Daily: Meeting Expectations; Rielly-Greig Fallout

Can the current Boston Bruins meet the expectations of the culture set forth before them and find consistency with emotion?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Can the 2023-24 Boston Bruins meet the expectations of a culture established by former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron?

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins and Boston sports fans do not have short memories, which isn’t good for the current Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins go full circle and sign veteran unrestricted free-agent winger Phil Kessel?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: It was a long and frustrating Super Bowl weekend for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov was suspended for two games because of a headshot on Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.

Florida Hockey Now: Who is an under-the-radar player who means a ton to the Florida Panthers?

ESPN: The NHL Department of Player Safety will have an in-person hearing with Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Ottawa Sun: Was Morgan Reilly right to go after Ottawa Senators forward Ridley Greig?

Tampa Times: How long will the Tampa Bay Lightning be without defenseman Mikhail Sergachev?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Are the New York Islanders buying into Patrick Roy?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils need some NHL trade magic from general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Would the Washington Capitals ever make a trade with the rival Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Could the Nashville Predators ever consider selling goalie Juuse Saros?

Chicago Hockey Now: Should the Chicago Blackhawks hedge their future on Connor Bedard?

Colorado Hockey Now: What can the Colorado Avalanche do about Ryan Johansen?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!