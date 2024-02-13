Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Celebrating Marchand; Decision Time For Hanifin?
The Boston Bruins will celebrate Brad Marchand on Tuesday night; could they soon celebrate the acquisition of defenseman Noah Hanifin?
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, the Bruins will honor 1,000 NHL games for Brad Marchand.
Boston Hockey Now: Can the 2023-24 Bruins meet the expectations of a culture established by former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron?
Boston Hockey Now: Bruins and Boston sports fans do not have short memories, which isn’t good for the current Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.
Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens recall defenseman Logan Mailloux?
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings will have to start their upcoming road trip without forward Robby Fabri.
Florida Hockey Now: A 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage, and one shutout last week earned NHL Second Star Of The Week honors for Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres could be without defenseman Owen Power.
TSN: Somehow, the Toronto Maple Leafs are surprised that the NHL Department of Player Safety called for an in-person hearing with defenseman Morgan Rielly.
Sportsnet: Color me not so surprised that the NHL’s best diver is fine with the actions of teammate Ridley Greig.
NHL
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils need some NHL trade magic from general manager Tom Fitzgerald.
Colorado Hockey Now: What can the Colorado Avalanche do about Ryan Johansen?
Philly Hockey Now: In a back-and-forth game on Monday night, the last howl came from the Philadelphia Flyers.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins about to finally see the full potential of defenseman Erik Karlsson?
Calgary Hockey Now: It’s decision time for Calgary Flames defenseman and Bruins trade target Noah Hanifin.
Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!