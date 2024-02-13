Bruins Daily: Celebrating Marchand; Decision Time For Hanifin?

The Boston Bruins will celebrate Brad Marchand on Tuesday night; could they soon celebrate the acquisition of defenseman Noah Hanifin?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, the Bruins will honor 1,000 NHL games for Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Can the 2023-24 Bruins meet the expectations of a culture established by former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron?

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins and Boston sports fans do not have short memories, which isn’t good for the current Bruins and captain Brad Marchand.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Montreal Canadiens recall defenseman Logan Mailloux?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings will have to start their upcoming road trip without forward Robby Fabri.

Florida Hockey Now: A 2-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .966 save percentage, and one shutout last week earned NHL Second Star Of The Week honors for Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres could be without defenseman Owen Power.

TSN: Somehow, the Toronto Maple Leafs are surprised that the NHL Department of Player Safety called for an in-person hearing with defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Sportsnet: Color me not so surprised that the NHL’s best diver is fine with the actions of teammate Ridley Greig.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils need some NHL trade magic from general manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Colorado Hockey Now: What can the Colorado Avalanche do about Ryan Johansen?

Philly Hockey Now: In a back-and-forth game on Monday night, the last howl came from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins about to finally see the full potential of defenseman Erik Karlsson?

Calgary Hockey Now: It’s decision time for Calgary Flames defenseman and Bruins trade target Noah Hanifin.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!