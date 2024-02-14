Bruins Daily: Marchand Hits 1000; Flames-Bruins Rumors

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand hit 1000 games in the NHL on Tuesday, and Calgary Flames assistant general manager Dave Nonis was there to see it.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Tampa Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy crashed the 1000 games party for Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: Cue those Bruins-Flames NHL trade rumors up again! The Flames had two scouts at the Bruins-Lightning game, and one of them was assistant GM Dave Nonis.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins try to make a multi-player trade before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, they appear to have a solid trade chip in rookie center John Beecher.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have two solid prospects in Owen Beck and Boston University prospect and defenseman Lane Hutson.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the road be kind to the Detroit Red Wings?

Buffalo Hockey Now: An upper-body injury will keep Owen Power out of the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres for at least a week.

TSN: After all the hoopla, it’s a five-game suspension for Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly.

Ottawa Sun: ‘Make hockey violent again,’ says Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Various reports continue to say that the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils had a trade in place that would’ve seen the Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost has had a great response to the early season tough love from head coach John Tortorella.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What’s wrong with Pittsburgh Penguins veteran star center Evgeni Malkin?

Nashville Hockey Now: Can prospect Egor Afanasyev jumpstart the offense for the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are ready for a return by rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks don’t need to worry about Boston College forward Will Smith pulling a Cutter Gauthier.

