Bruins Postgame: Vasilevsky Crashes The Marchand 1000 Party

Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy spoiled Brad Marchand’s 1000th game, and the Lightning beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 in a shootout on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

The Lightning goalie made 35 saves in regulation and overtime, and then three more in the shootout as the Bruins’ comeback bid fell short. After the Lightning took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission thanks to goals by defenseman Erik Cernak and winger Nikita Kucherov, Marchand set up goals by Charlie McAvoy and James van Riemsdyk to send the game tied at two heading into the third period. A scoreless third period led to overtime and then the shootout, where Brayden Point scored the only goal to give Tampa Bay the two points.

Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark made 24 saves in regulation and overtime, and just one save in the shootout.

CLUTCH: The Boston Bruins better hope that the Tampa Bay Lightning don’t slip down again and into the second wild card slot in the Eastern Conference. After a so-so first half of the season (by his standards), Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is back, and he was in Vezina Trophy form in this game. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner and 2021 Conn Smythe winner stopped 30 shots in regulation and was huge in overtime, stopping all five Bruins shots, including a point-blank chance by Brad Marchand. He then stoned Bruins forwards Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, and David Pastrnak in the shootout to lead the Bolts to the win.

Clear reason why the Lightning leave Boston with 2 points Andrei Vasilevskiy pic.twitter.com/1HDHGTRvHO — Coach AL (@castlehill814) February 14, 2024

DOGHOUSE: The Boston Bruins powerplay is in a rut, and it didn’t get any better on Tuesday night as they went 0-for-6. The general consensus amongst head coach Jim Montgomery and the players right now is that the Bruins are looking too hard for the perfect play. They better stop soon.

BANGER: Rugged 6-foot-4, 225-pound rearguard Erik Cernak would be a perfect fit for a Boston Bruins team in need of a big body to clear forwards out in front of the net, but Bruins fans can just dream. The 26-year-old defenseman is in the first year of an eight-year, $41.6 million ($5.2 AAV) contract and isn’t going anywhere. He showed why on Tuesday as he was an absolute beast for the Lightning with a goal, eight hits, and two blocked shots in 21:18 TOI.

UNSUNG HERO: As he always does, Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand did all he could to will and lead his team to victory, but they ultimately fell in the shootout thanks to Vasilevskiy, as mentioned above. After the Bruins fell behind 2-0 in the first period, Marchand once again put the team on his shoulder and set up both goals to tie the game 2-2 in the second period. Marchand first set up Charlie McAvoy for his eighth goal of the season at 2:04 of the middle frame.

Charlie McAvoy makes it a one-goal game with his eighth goal of the season. pic.twitter.com/BeM1FNxtcP — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) February 14, 2024

The Bruins captain then got an assist as James van Riemsdyk grabbed a rebound of Marchand’s shot for his ninth goal of the season 16:43 into the second period.

James Van Riemsdyk buries the rebound to tie things up for the Bruins. pic.twitter.com/mxGkA6qWxG — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) February 14, 2024

Next Up: The Boston Bruins host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night in the fifth game of their seven-game homestand.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

