Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Lightning Preview: Gut Check Game For Bruins
Make no mistake, it’s gut check time for the Boston Bruins when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.
In two of their last two games, the Boston Bruins have been absolute no-shows and admittedly not given the 60-minute effort they, their coaching staff, team management, and paying fans expect and deserve. That’s why they were booed off the ice after a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames at TD Garden a week ago and again following a 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday afternoon.
“I love our fans. That’s what I think. They’re hockey-knowledgeable. They’re not wrong,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of the fans showering his players with boos. “I don’t have answers. If I did, I would’ve given them to them, but it’s not acceptable, and we’re not going to accept it. We will change, or things will change. We’re going to have to look at everything, but it just comes down to if there’s a puck between you and me, I want to break your leg to get it. And we don’t have that right now in two of the last three games. That’s what it boils down to, and it’s not acceptable, and we were just bad.”
Will they be sent off with boos again on Tuesday or will the boos reign down after another listless effort by the Bruins?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (32-11-9, 73 pts) vs Tampa Bay Lightning (28-20-5, 61 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, BSSUN, SNE, SNO
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-162), Lightning (+136)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+145), Flames +1.5 (-175)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-102)
*The Under has hit seven of the last ten times when the Bruins and Lightning play
*The Bruins are 7-2-1 against the Lightning over that span.
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (33), assists (42), and points with 75 in 52 games.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Ullmark is 16-6-2 with a 2.67 GAA and a .916 save percentage.
–Brad Marchand is playing in his 1,000th NHL game.
-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-Pavel Zacha-Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Anthony Richard
Danton Heinen-Jesper Boqvist-Oskar Steen
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards
Steven Stamkos-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel-Anthony Cirelli-Nick Paul
Michael Eyssimont-Tyler Motte-Conor Sheary
Tanner Jeannot-Luke Glendenning-Mitchell Chaffee
*Jeannot is a game-time decision
Defensemen
Victor Hedman-Darren RaddyshNicklaus Perbix
Haydn Fleury-Erik Cernak
Emil Martinsen-Lilleberg-Nick Perbix
Goalies
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Referees: Tom Chmielewski, Kelly Sutherland
Linesmen: Devin Berg, Dan Kelly