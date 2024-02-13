Bruins Trade Talk: Teams Eyeing John Beecher?

Are NHL teams eyeing Boston Bruins rookie center John Beecher on the NHL Trade market?

John Beecher has just one goal and two assists in eight games since he was sent down to the Providence Bruins on Jan. 20. Prior to that, he had five goals and two assists in 39 games after making the team out of training camp. Still, despite the lack of offensive stats, the 30th overall pick from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft has been the subject of recent NHL trade chatter amongst NHL pro scouts.

“His name is coming up more, that’s for sure,” an NHL pro scout told Boston Hockey. Now, on Tuesday. “I think teams see a young, cheap, and serviceable fourth-line center that could help a team needing depth in the playoffs or become even more than that for a team building towards the future.”

The 22-year-old Beecher is in the second year of a three-year entry-level contract that carries a $925,000 salary cap hit.

“My only concern right now about him would be his lack of response since being sent down, and why haven’t the Bruins recalled him?” the scout wondered. “Obviously, there can always be cap issues involved, but I’m interested to see if they’re willing to include him in a bigger trade package for a top 6 center or top 4 defenseman.”

The Boston Bruins continue to be linked to Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin, and as the scout wondered, many around the NHL still think Bruins general manager Don Sweeney will pursue a middle, possible top-six center if one should become available again before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline. The Bruins were reportedly in on new Canucks center Elias Lindholm before he was dealt by the Flames to Vancouver on Jan. 31 in exchange for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a 2024 first round pick, prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, as well as a conditional 2024 fourth round pick.

Sportsnet NHL Insider believes that the only thing that pulled the Bruins out of the Lindholm NHL trade talks and potentially acquiring the 29-year-old potential 2024 unrestricted free agent was Lindholm not willing to sign an extension.

“There was one team that was not willing to make the deal without an extension, and I don’t know this for sure, but to me, that screams Boston. Because Boston has a need for the player,” Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts podcast. “They did it with Hampus Lindholm. They like to get guys signed, and the other thing about Boston, one of the things about them this year – and they’re having a really good year – they went all in last year.

Sweeney pushed the chips in last year. …you can’t do that every year. You can not do that every year, and my read of the situation, again, this is my opinion, but I believe it’s an informed opinion because of the way they do business. I would be shocked if that team weren’t Boston without an extension, and if Lindholm hits the market this summer, I think the Bruins are going to be in there.”

Without a 2024 first, second, and third round pick, players like Beecher and potentially Providence Bruins winger fabian Lysell may be Sweeney’s best trade chips, considering he seems unwilling to trade defenseman Mason Lohrei.