Bruins Daily: Marchand Love Continues; Penguins Done?

The deserved lovefest for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand rolled on after he played his 1000th game on Tuesday night.

Are the Pittsburgh Penguins about to go into sell mode on the NHL trade market?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Why do NHL referees – some would think ironically – get along with Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand?

Boston Hockey Now: Cue those Bruins-Flames NHL trade rumors up again! The Flames had two scouts at the Bruins-Lightning game, and one of them was assistant GM Dave Nonis.

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins try to make a multi-player trade before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline, they appear to have a solid trade chip in rookie center John Beecher.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: 2022 top pick overall Juraj Slafkovsky is arriving for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Bad losses for the Detroit Red Wings have been followed by another bad loss under the watch of head coach Derek Lalonde.

Florida Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Stanley Cup Playoffs chances took another huge blow in a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: An upper-body injury will keep Owen Power out of the lineup for the Buffalo Sabres for at least a week.

Toronto Sun: Is former Boston College goalie Joseph Woll about to return to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

NHL

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Over and out for the 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Not only did the Pittsburgh Penguins fall seven points out of a playoff spot but they lost their best winger and potentially best trade chip Jake Guentzel.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Various reports continue to say that the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils had a trade in place that would’ve seen the Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers center Morgan Frost has had a great response to the early season tough love from head coach John Tortorella.

Nashville Hockey Now: More and more, it appears the Nashville Predators could trade star goalie Juuse Saros.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are ready for a return by rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Vegas Hockey Now: It appears the Vancouver Camucks may be close to signing former Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel.

San Jose Hockey Now: Would the Bruins target San Jose Sharks forward Kevin Labanc?

