Bruins Daily: Bruins In A Funk; Panthers Keep Rolling

The Boston Bruins remained stuck in a funk and relinquished first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference.

Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are in second place after losing 4-1 to North Andover, MA, native Joey Daccord and the Seattle Kraken. Daccord turned away 37 shots, including six from Bruins winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have overtaken the struggling Boston Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. Will we see a big trade made by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: 19-year-old Juraj Slafkovsky now has the longest point streak by a teenager in the history of the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings got bad injury news on goalie Ville Husso.

Florida Hockey Now: First place in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference now belongs to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is day-to-day for the Buffalo Sabres.

Deadspin: Is the Art Ross Trophy destined to go to Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews?

Ottawa Sun: Was a lesson learned by Ottawa Senators rookie forward Ridley Greig?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What’s the latest injury status for New York Islanders star center Mathew Barzal?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Various reports continue to say that the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils had a trade in place that would’ve seen the Devils acquire goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Philly Hockey Now: Sean Couturier is now the new captain of the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Thank God the Pittsburgh Penguins still have captain Sidney Crosby!

Nashville Hockey Now: More and more, it appears the Nashville Predators could trade star goalie Juuse Saros.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks lost their eighth-straight game despite the return of rookie sensation Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: The road trip from hell continued for the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: It appears the Vancouver Camucks may be close to signing former Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights winger Phil Kessel.

