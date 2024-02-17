Bruins Daily: Lucic Done With Bruins? Sweeney Needs To Trade

Despite his domestic abuse case being dismissed, winger Milan Lucic likely won’t play another game for the Boston Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: Despite his domestic abuse case being dismissed, the second stint with the Boston Bruins is over for winger and 2024 unrestricted free agent Milan Lucic.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins’ current and recent play seems like the players are begging for help from general manager Don Sweeney.

Montreal Hockey Now: Did former Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin exile the legendary alumni of the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov mocked the outlawed ‘Griddy’ dance by Detroit Red Wings and former Providence College defenseman Jake Walman.

Florida Hockey Now: As they’ve climbed up the division and conference rankings, the powerplay has been clicking for the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: What should the NHL Trade Deadline look like for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Sun: Could the Canadian Tire Centre get a facelift from the Ottawa Senators?

DocSports.com: Ding-ding! It’s time for another battle of the Sunshine State between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders get center Mathew Barzal back in time for tomorrow’s game against the New York Rangers at Met Life Stadium in the Stadium Series?

New Jersey Hockey Now: This will be the last NHL season for former New Jersey Devils captain Zach Parise.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers may have to play their Stadium Series game against the New Jersey Devils without Winger Tyson Foerster and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Jaromir Jagr is set to have his No. 68 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, there are plenty of trade rumors surrounding the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: What did Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby’s rookie season look like compared to that of Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard?

Colorado Hockey Now: Will the Columbus Blue Jackets search for a general manager turn to Colorado Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland?

Vegas Hockey Now: What positions need depth by the NHL Trade Deadline for the Vegas Golden Knights?

