Bruins Daily: Bruins Spiraling; Flames Trade Talk

The Boston Bruins are spiraling, and speculation over reported NHL trade talks with the Calgary Flames is percolating even more.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew two third period leads despite a Gordie Howe hat trick from winger Trent Frederic.

Boston Hockey Now: We are about to find out who the 2023-24 Boston Bruins are to general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens were beaten 4-3 by the Washington Capitals despite brilliant efforts from Arber Xhekaj and Nick Suzuki.

Detroit Hockey Now: The slump is over for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Tampa Bay Lightning got struck hard by the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: What a performance against the Minnesota Wild by the Buffalo Sabres.

Toronto Sun: That’s six hat tricks this season for Toronto Maple Leafs sniper Auston Matthews.

Sportsnet: When can we expect a new arena for the Ottawa Senators?

NHL

Sportsnet: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Flames will not be re-signing defenseman and Norwood, MA native Noah Hanifin.

Calgary Hockey Now: As reported here, a regular attendee in the press box during the Bruins’ current homestand has been Flames assistant general manager and senior advisor to the GM, Dave Nonis.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils dominated the first game of a two-game Stadium Series at Met Life Stadium.

Philly Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils put a 6-3 whipping on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Yes! You saw it correctly. That was Jaromir Jagr practicing in full gear with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Providence College star forward Mark Jankowski has found his way back to the NHL via the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: The losing streak is finally over for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: When will captain Gabriel Landeskog be back for the Colorado Avalanche?

