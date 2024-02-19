Bruins Daily: Navigating Change; Hanifin Update

In the famous words of Bob Dylan, ‘The Times They Are A Changing’ and that’s the case for the Boston Bruins as they navigate through transition.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: Whether they’ll admit it or not, the Boston Bruins are in the middle of a retool and transition toward being a perennial Stanley Cup contender again. Can it reach a new level this spring with a leadership core of Brad Marchand, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy?

Boston Hockey Now: Now that he’s headed to the unrestricted free agent market next July, will the Boston Bruins still target Calgary Flames and Norwood, MA native Noah Hanifin?

Montreal Hockey Now: When will 2023 fifth overall pick David Reinbacher come to North America to join the Montreal Canadiens?

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have won five straight games thanks to a high-octane offense and the stingy goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky.

NHL.com: Who is Toronto Maple Leafs call-up Marshall Rifai?

Sportsnet: The famous scheduling trap lured in the Ottawa Senators.

NYI Hockey Now: In the second game of the Stadium Series at Met Life Stadium, shabby penalty killing and another blown lead did in the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Could the New Jersey Devils actually find their goaltending solution from within in Nico Daws?

Philly Hockey Now: Two Philadelphia Flyers to keep an eye on heading into the 2024 March 8 NHL Trade Deadline are defensemen Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Despite it being Jaromir Jagr Night, it was still the same old 2023-24 Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jagr takes a final lap and disappears down the tunnel, a legend. pic.twitter.com/FTlANlEYzR — Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) February 18, 2024

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Providence College star forward Mark Jankowski has found his way back to the NHL via the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: It’s been a trying season for Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche are hoping for more consistency from defenseman Bowen Byram.

