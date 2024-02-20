Bruins Daily: That Winning Feeling; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins got that winning feeling back again on Monday afternoon in a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins ended an otherwise dismal homestand with a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars behind a brilliant performance from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got a great NHL debut from 6-foot-5, 245-pound forward Justin Brazeau.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What will the Montreal Canadiens do ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline?

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have won five straight games thanks to a high-octane offense and the stingy goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The reality of another playoff-less spring is hitting the Buffalo Sabres.

NHL.com: Who is Toronto Maple Leafs call-up Marshall Rifai?

Sens-Bolts game

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: What is the biggest issue for the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: We almost had a Gordie Howe hat trick from a New Jersey Devils defenseman at the Stadium Series.

Philly Hockey Now: Is Tyson Foerster returning to the lineup for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The reckoning of a rebuild appears to be near for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: A lack of upholding standards has canned a trip to Vegas to see U2 for the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: No surprise, back to losing for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Vegas Hockey Now: It was just the San Jose Sharks, but it was still a nice bounceback for the Vegas Golden Knights.

TSN: Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny got the dreaded vote of confidence from Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong.

