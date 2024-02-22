Bruins Daily: McAvoy Clutch Again; Blue Line Injuries Mounting

The Boston Bruins won another extra-time thriller, but the injuries on their blue line continue to mount as the NHL trade deadline approaches.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers stormed back in the third period, but the Boston Bruins won 6-5 in overtime thanks to defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: Following his team’s game-day skate on Wednesday, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed a week-to-week injury for defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Boston Hockey Now: Unfortunately just hours later, the Boston Bruins blue line suffered another blue as they lost defenseman Matt Grzelcyk.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Lindholm and Grzelcyk injuries finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

