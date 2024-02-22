Bruins Lose Another Defenseman Against Oilers

Is there a curse on the blue line for the Boston Bruins right now?

Following his team’s game-day skate ahead of their tilt with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night, Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to the media that second pairing, left-side defenseman Hampus Lindholm is week-to-week with what’s believed to be a knee injury. Lindholm left halfway through the third period of his team’s 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Monday.

Then, just 1:05 into the game on Wednesday night, Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk exited after taking a slash to his left foot from Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod and falling awkwardly along the boards.

Thankfully, McLeod was given a two-minute tripping minor and the Boston Bruins converted on the powerplay with Morgan Geekie’s tenth goal of the season at 2:34 of the first period.

Unfortunately, Grzelcyk left the game and didn’t return to the Bruins’ bench until just under six minutes left in the opening frame. He wouldn’t play another shift, and the Bruins ruled their top-paring left-side defenseman out for the game just as the second period began.

The Bruins had already recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei on Tuesday, and the 23-year-old rearguard played on the left side next to Brandon Carlo on the second pairing on Wednesday night.

There’s no doubt that with just one goal and 18 assists in 56 games this season, Lindholm has regressed offensively after he scored ten goals, had 43 assists, and was a +49 in 80 games last season. That being said, he has still been strong defensively and does a lot of the little things the common eye won’t notice, but his teammates and Montgomery appreciate it. That understandably can’t be said for a 23-year-old rookie like Lohrei, who has three goals and three assists but is a minus 4 in his first 27 NHL games.

As for Grzelcyk, he has really struggled in a contract year this season after finishing with a career-best in assists (22), points (26), and plus/minus with a +46 in 75 games last season.

So will Lindholm’s injury force Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s hand and see him make trade weeks ahead of the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline? Could the Noah Hanifin to the Bruins rumors finally become a reality?

