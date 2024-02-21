Bruins @ Oilers Preview: Swayman Starts; Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins will try to start a new win streak when they kick off a four-game road trip against the Oilers in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

This game is actually the first game of a back-to-back Alberta set that will conclude against the Flames in Calgary on Thursday night. After that, the Bruins head to Vancouver to play the current league-leading Canucks. They then close the road trip out in Seattle against the Kraken on Monday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (33-12-11, 77 pts) vs Edmonton Oilers (33-18-1, 67 pts)

Time: 10:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: TNT, MAX, TVAS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Oilers (-135), Bruins (+114)

Puck Line: Oilers -1.5 (+180), Bruins +1.5 (-280)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (+102) Under 6.5 (-122)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (35), assists (45), and points with 80 in 56 games.

-Jeremy Swayman will start in net.

-Winger Jakub Lauko (upper-body) is out; defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week; rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Edmonton Oilers Lineup

Forwards

Warren Foegele –Connor McDavid–Zach Hyman

Evander Kane–Leon Draisaitl– Ryan McLeod

Mattias Janmark – Dylan Holloway – Corey Perry

Sam Gagner -Derek Ryan – Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse–Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak-Vincent Desharnais

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard