Bruins Postgame: McAvoy Again, Bruins Beat Oilers 6-5 In OT

The Boston Bruins outlasted the Edmonton Oilers in a see-saw game and pulled out a 6-5 win on a Charlie McAvoy goal 3:10 into overtime and into the wee hours of the night for Bruins fans back home.

After goals from Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie and Oilers forward Warren Foegele in the first period, the Bruins jumped out to a 4-1 lead thanks to second period goals from Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic, and Jake DeBrusk. Foegele made it 4-2 Bruins with his second goal of the game at 15:27 of the second period.

The Oilers then got goals 1:10 apart from forwards Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry to tie the game at four 7:24 into the final frame. Bruins winger David Pastrnak made it 5-4 Bruins with his 36th goal of the season at 12:41 of the third period, but just 42 seconds later, Oilers forward Zach Hyman tied the game.

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman struggled to control rebounds but still made 37 saves and has now stopped 79 of 88 shots faced in his last two games.

Oiler goalie Stuart Skinner allowed six goals on 35 Bruins shots.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Postgame:

CLUTCH: It’s amazing to this puck scribe how almost on a daily basis, I read ‘Trade McAvoy’ in the comments sections of my articles here. With all due respect, are you folks who suggest that actually watching Boston Bruins games or just listening to the ignorant shock jock radio hosts who do a drive-home show on the somehow highest-rated show in Boston and, at times, the country?

Here’s a newsflash: They don’t watch the games either, so if you want an actual, real, and educated account of the game and players’ performances, check here or any of my beat reporter colleagues’ posts, too.

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was already having a stellar season defensively, and now, with a five-game point streak, McAvoy will likely re-enter the Norris Trophy conversation. McAvoy scored his second-straight game-winner in extra time to finish the night with a goal, an assist, three shots, five hits, and three blocked shots. The 26-year-old stud defenseman continues to prove he’s worth every penny of his eight-year, $76 million ($9.5 AAV) contract and more.

Charlie McAvoy with a FILTHY overtime winner, what a goal#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/dzzMD9AzF9 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 22, 2024

DOGHOUSE: As I continue to say here and on Twitter (sorry, won’t call it X still), the Boston bruins need an Adam McQuaid or Kevan Miller-type defenseman to clear bodies out in front. Two of them would be even better. While goalie Jeremy Swayman allowed some juicy rebounds, why should he or fellow goalie Linus Ullmark always have to be the ones to save the Bruins’ bacon? Too many times, opposing forwards are allowed to park themselves in front and also take liberties with the Bruins’ goalies. This needs to be addressed by Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney ahead of the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

BANGER: As mentioned above, McAvoy had five hits and led all Bruins, but forward Anthony Richard deserves an honorable mention here as he finished with four hits in his fourth game with the Bruins.

UNSUNG HERO: You could almost see it coming for Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk lately, and some home-cooking was apparently all the Edmonton native Jake DeBrusk needed. The 27-year-old potential 2024 unrestricted free agent winger was on a mission and snapped a nine-game goalless streak 13:57 into the second period. That saved DeBrusk from having to do 30 push-ups for his Dad and Sportsnet Edmonton rinkside reporter Louie DeBrusk.

Jake DeBrusk just bet his dad Louie 30 push-ups if he doesn't score a goal tonight 😭 pic.twitter.com/ssvsaiMR6I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2024

JAKE DEBRUSK SCORES! NO PUSH-UPS FOR JAKE! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/IE9vUMi1Ir — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2024

Honorable mention also goes to recently recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei, who finished with three assists, four blocked shots and was a +2.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins play the tail end of a back-to-back in Calgary tonight when they try to get revenge for a 4-1 loss to the Flames back on Feb. 6.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

