Bruins Daily: More Overtime; Ullmark Rumors; Stone To IR

For the fourth-straight game, the Boston Bruins went to overtime and earned a point against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost to the Calgary Flames 3-2 in overtime but got two goals from Charlie Coyle.

Boston Hockey Now: Just before their game on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins made a series of roster moves, including a potentially impactful one with defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline two weeks from today, are the Boston Bruins listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Lindholm and Grzelcyk injuries finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: After they claimed Hanover, MA native and former Boston College star forward, could another waiver claim be made by the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Michael Rasmussen should be worth every penny of the four-year contract extension with a $3.2 million cap hit he signed with the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers had their six-game win streak snapped and also lost defenseman Gus Forsling and winger Matthew Tkachuk.

The Eye Test Podcast: Is an NHL trade arms race about to ensue in the Atlantic Division?

Sportskeeda: What teams are interested in acquiring Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The St. Louis Blues shut out the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Teams are asking, but as of now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly not trading forward Dawson Mercer.

Philly Hockey Now: Could defenseman Nick Seeler sign a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins sent forward Alex Nylander and a conditional sixth-round draft choice in 2026 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for forward Emil Bemstrom.

Chicago Hockey Now: North Andover, MA native and former Harvard forward Colin Blackwell is exactly what’s needed for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators appear to have one heck of a goalie coming in Yaroslav Askarov.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche lost 2-1 to the Red Wings thanks to an overtime goal by future hall of famer Patrick Kane.

Vegas Hockey Now: Captain Mark Stone (reported lacerated spleen) was placed on injured reserve by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who and/or what could the Calgary Flames get on the NHL trade market for defenseman Chris Tanev?

