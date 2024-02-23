Bruins Postgame: Coyle Scores Twice But Bruins Lose 3-2 In OT

The Boston Bruins needed extra time for a fourth-straight game on Thursday night and lost 3-2 in overtime to the Calgary Flames.

Despite the loss, the Bruins are still riding a four-game point streak as they head to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Saturday night.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Just as he was when his team beat the Bruins on Feb. 6. longtime Boston Bruins nemesis Nazem Kadri was everywhere on Thursday. Kadri got an assist on Martin Pospisil’s go-ahead goal at 19:23 of the first period and then scored the overtime winner 3:55 into the extra frame.

Nazem Kadri wins the game in overtime! That had to be one of the most entertaining 3 on 3 OT's you're going to see! Flames win 3-2! #Flames | #NHLBruins

📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/Mll3f8KSv5 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) February 23, 2024

DOGHOUSE: After posting double-digits in shots in the last three games, Boston Bruins defensemen only got five shots on net as a group on Thursday. Once they started to shoot more, the Bruins found themselves with more scoring chances off rebounds. Whether they were simply tightening up and in prevent mode because they were missing Hampus Lindholm and Matt Grzelcyk, the Bruins blue line needs to generate more shots.

BANGER: After cross-checking Brad Marchand and getting ejected from his team’s 4-1 win over the Bruins on Feb. 6, Flames center Martin Pospisil was once again a thorn in the Bruins’ collective side. The 6-foot-2, 173-pound pivot finished with a goal, four shots, seven hits and one blocked shot. he also got away with a hit-from-behind on Bruins winger David Pastrnak and appeared to get under this skin in the third period.

Martin Pospisil and David Pastrňák chirping each other on their benches. You love to see it! #Flames | #NHLBruins

📽️: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/TDBn1AYlM0 — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) February 23, 2024

UNSUNG HERO: After a ten-game point streak, Charlie Coyle had gone five games without a point. That changed Thursday night as the Bruins’ No. 1 center lit the lamp twice. Coyle was actually the Bruins’ lone goal scorer in this one. After Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington put the Flames up 1-0 12:55 into the first period, Coyle tied the game for the Boston Bruins 18:41 into the opening frame. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound pivot picked off an errant clearing attempt by Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom and buried it home for his 19th goal of the season.

CC with the steal and score. pic.twitter.com/lzX6atKPAC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 23, 2024

After Flames center Martin Pospisil put the Flames up 2-1 with 37 ticks left in the first period, neither team scored in the second period. Then, just 2:33 into the third period, Coyle scored his second of the game and 20th of the season when he took a beautiful lob pass from Bruins winger Anthony Richard, broke in alone, and beat Markstrom to tie the game.

Charlie Coyle hits the 20-goal mark for just the second time in his career. He scored 21 in the 2015-16 season for Minnesota pic.twitter.com/fFmDrx3uW5 — Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) February 23, 2024

Coyle almost had the hat trick and broke the tie late in the third period, but he was denied by Markstrom.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins play the Canucks in Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET this Saturday night.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

