Game 59: Bruins vs. Canucks: Lines, Notes, Betting Lines

It will be another battle for NHL supremacy between the Boston Bruins and the Canucks in Vancouver tonight.

The Bruins will be facing a ticked-off Canucks squad as the best team in the Western Conference enters this game on their first four-game losing streak of the season. They will also be looking for some revenge for a dismal 4-0 loss to the Bruins back on Feb. 8 at TD Garden. Since then, Vancouver is 3-4-1.

The Bruins, meanwhile, come in on a four-game point streak going 2-0-2 over that span. However, since beating the Canucks on Feb. 8, the Bruins are 2-3-4.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (34-12-12, 80 pts) vs Vancouver Canucks (37-16-6, 80 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, TVAS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Canucks (-112), Bruins (-108)

Puck Line: Canucks -1.5 (+220), Bruins +1.5 (-270)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Picks:

Canucks -1.5 (+220)

JT Miller, anytime goalscorer (+170)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (36), assists (46), and points with 82 in 58 games.

-Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Swayman is coming off a 37-save performance in a 6-5 overtime win for the Bruins over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Swayman is 18-6-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is questionable. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Vancouver Canucks Lineup

Forwards

Nils Hoglander-Elias Petterson-Elias Lindholm

Arshdeep Bains-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser

Dakota JoshuaPius Suter-Teddy Blueger-Connor Garland

Sam Lafferty-Nils Aman-Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek

Ian Cole-Tyler Myers

Nikita Zadorov-Noah Juulsen

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith