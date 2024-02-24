Boston Bruins
Game 59: Bruins vs. Canucks: Lines, Notes, Betting Lines
It will be another battle for NHL supremacy between the Boston Bruins and the Canucks in Vancouver tonight.
The Bruins will be facing a ticked-off Canucks squad as the best team in the Western Conference enters this game on their first four-game losing streak of the season. They will also be looking for some revenge for a dismal 4-0 loss to the Bruins back on Feb. 8 at TD Garden. Since then, Vancouver is 3-4-1.
The Bruins, meanwhile, come in on a four-game point streak going 2-0-2 over that span. However, since beating the Canucks on Feb. 8, the Bruins are 2-3-4.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (34-12-12, 80 pts) vs Vancouver Canucks (37-16-6, 80 pts)
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, TVAS, SNP, SNW, SNE, SN1, SN360
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Canucks (-112), Bruins (-108)
Puck Line: Canucks -1.5 (+220), Bruins +1.5 (-270)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)
Picks:
Canucks -1.5 (+220)
JT Miller, anytime goalscorer (+170)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (36), assists (46), and points with 82 in 58 games.
-Jeremy Swayman will be back between the pipes for the Bruins tonight. Swayman is coming off a 37-save performance in a 6-5 overtime win for the Bruins over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Swayman is 18-6-7 with a 2.47 GAA and a .920 save percentage.
-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is questionable. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard
Trent Frederic – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko
Defensemen
Parker Wotherspoon – Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Vancouver Canucks Lineup
Forwards
Nils Hoglander-Elias Petterson-Elias Lindholm
Arshdeep Bains-J.T. Miller-Brock Boeser
Dakota JoshuaPius Suter-Teddy Blueger-Connor Garland
Sam Lafferty-Nils Aman-Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
Quinn Hughes-Filip Hronek
Ian Cole-Tyler Myers
Nikita Zadorov-Noah Juulsen
Goalies
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith