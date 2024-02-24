Bruins Postgame: Swayman Shines But Bruins Choke Again

The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and lost 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Canucks forward Brock Boeser scored his second goal of the game 1:32 into the extra frame, and forward J.T. Miller had three assists as the Canucks snapped a four-game winless streak.

Jesper Boqvist and Danton Heinen lit the lamp for the Bruins in their second straight loss, and goalie Jeremy Swayman made 35 saves.

CLUTCH: It’s hard not to cheer for Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser. After losing his father just after the 2021-22 season ended, Boeser struggled last year with 18 goals and 37 assists in 74 games. Boeser has found his game against this season, and he was the hero, scoring two goals on four shots, including the overtime winner to give him 33 lamplighters this season.

DOGHOUSE: The Boston Bruins have now blown third period leads in three of their last five games. At times, it seems like complacency, and at times, it seems like fatigue, but whatever it is, the Bruins need to tighten up in the final 20 minutes. That’s great that they have points in five straight games, but they could have ten instead of five. Then, to make it worse, the Bruins take a too-many-men on the ice penalty 1:09 into overtime, and Boeser converts with the OT winner at 1:32.

It is not a stretch right now to say that they could start the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on the road. The Florida Panthers are here, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are coming.

BANGER: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller is en fuego, and he’s also a wrecking ball. With three assists on Saturday night, Miller is now riding a five-game point streak with five goals and four assists over that span. On Saturday, though, he was way more than points as he laid out a game-high eight hits.

UNSUNG HERO: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman has been facing and turning away a ton of rubber lately, and that didn’t change in this game. In his last two starts, Swayman turned away 80 of 88 shots. He made 43 saves and turned away nine of ten shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars last Monday and then made 37 saves in a 6-5 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers this past Wednesday. On Saturday, Swayman stayed in that zone and made 35 saves on 38 Canucks shots. Swayman had a shutout going until Canucks forward Brock Boeser beat him 12:49 into the third period.

Swayman made multiple statement saves in the third period but none better than this one on a 95.7 mph slapshot from Canucks star forward J.T. Miller at 6:19 of the third period.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will try to avenge a 4-1 loss to the Kraken on February 15 at TD Garden when they close their current four-game road trip in Seattle at 10 p.m. ET.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Anthony Richard – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

