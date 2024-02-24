Bruins Daily: Ullmark, Hanifin Trade Chatter; NHL News

The NHL trade chatter linking the Boston Bruins to Calgary Flames defenseman and around Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is getting louder.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline two weeks from today, are the Boston Bruins listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. Could this be the end of the hugging duo of Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: Just before their game on Thursday night, the Boston Bruins made a series of roster moves, including a potentially impactful one with defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Lindholm and Grzelcyk injuries finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Why is it good news that the Montreal Canadiens are 2-6 since trading center Sean Monahan?

Florida Hockey Now: One of the best offseason moves by the Florida Panthers has proved to be signing goalie Anthony Stolarz.

The Eye Test Podcast: Is an NHL trade arms race about to ensue in the Atlantic Division?

Sportskeeda: What teams are interested in acquiring Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: New Jersey Hockey Now: Teams are asking, but as of now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly not trading forward Dawson Mercer.

Philly Hockey Now: Could defenseman Nick Seeler sign a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the most interesting NHL general managers to watch heading into the NHL Trade Deadline will be Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are retiring No. 7 in honor of defenseman Chris Chelios.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators appear to have one heck of a goalie coming in Yaroslav Askarov.

Colorado Hockey Now: What are the best bets for the Toronto Maple Leafs-Colorado Avalanche game?

Vegas Hockey Now: Captain Mark Stone (reported lacerated spleen) was placed on injured reserve by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who and/or what could the Calgary Flames get on the NHL trade market for defenseman Chris Tanev?

San Jose Hockey Now: Is Boston College and future San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith better than Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov?

