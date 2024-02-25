Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Another Blown Lead; NHL Trade Rumors
The Boston Bruins cannot hold a third period lead, and whether they want to admit it or not, it’s a big problem as they head into the stretch run.
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and, once again, let down their goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, are the Boston Bruins listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?
32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. All eyes are on Don Sweeney.
Boston Hockey Now: Could the Hampus Lindholm injury finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire his top NHL Trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?
Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: Why is it good news that the Montreal Canadiens are 2-6 since trading center Sean Monahan?
The Eye Test Podcast: Is an NHL trade arms race about to ensue in the Atlantic Division?
NHL
NYI Hockey Now: New Jersey Hockey Now: Teams are asking, but as of now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly not trading forward Dawson Mercer.
Philly Hockey Now: Could defenseman Nick Seeler sign a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers?
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the most interesting NHL general managers to watch heading into the NHL Trade Deadline will be Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.
Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are retiring No. 7 in honor of defenseman Chris Chelios.
Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators appear to have one heck of a goalie coming in Yaroslav Askarov.
Vegas Hockey Now: Captain Mark Stone (reported lacerated spleen) was placed on injured reserve by the Vegas Golden Knights.
Calgary Hockey Now: Who and/or what could the Calgary Flames get on the NHL trade market for defenseman Noah Hanifin?
San Jose Hockey Now: Is Boston College and future San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith better than Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov?
Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!
Stop with the need for defensemen nonsense. The reasons the Bruins are losing is because their offense is inconsistent. They rarely sustain offensive pressure. Trade McAvoy. Easily the most over paid player on the team. Package him with Bussi, DeBrusk and get a scorer plus some draft picks. Then trade Grzelcyk with someone else to get a physical defenseman. They will be fine.
Instead of trading Ullmark, PLEASE trade McAvoy! That guy is a liability and NOT worth the $ he’s being paid!! Trade him to Calgary for Hanifin & Weegar.