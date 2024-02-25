Bruins Daily: Another Blown Lead; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins cannot hold a third period lead, and whether they want to admit it or not, it’s a big problem as they head into the stretch run.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and, once again, let down their goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, are the Boston Bruins listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. All eyes are on Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Hampus Lindholm injury finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire his top NHL Trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Why is it good news that the Montreal Canadiens are 2-6 since trading center Sean Monahan?

The Eye Test Podcast: Is an NHL trade arms race about to ensue in the Atlantic Division?

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: New Jersey Hockey Now: Teams are asking, but as of now, the New Jersey Devils are reportedly not trading forward Dawson Mercer.

Philly Hockey Now: Could defenseman Nick Seeler sign a contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the most interesting NHL general managers to watch heading into the NHL Trade Deadline will be Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks are retiring No. 7 in honor of defenseman Chris Chelios.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators appear to have one heck of a goalie coming in Yaroslav Askarov.

Vegas Hockey Now: Captain Mark Stone (reported lacerated spleen) was placed on injured reserve by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who and/or what could the Calgary Flames get on the NHL trade market for defenseman Noah Hanifin?

San Jose Hockey Now: Is Boston College and future San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith better than Philadelphia Flyers prospect Matvei Michkov?

