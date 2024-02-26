Bruins Daily: Third Period Nightmares; Lysell; NHL Trade Rumors

With less than two weeks to go until the NHL Trade Deadline, can Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney end the third period nightmares?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins asked for more, and they have gotten it from top prospect Fabian Lysell.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and, once again, let down their goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, could the Boston Bruins be listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. All eyes are on Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Hampus Lindholm injury finally force Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire his top NHL Trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What will the Montreal Canadiens do with soon-to-be restricted free agent forward Jesse Ylonen?

Detroit Hockey Now: Chris Chelios Night in Chicago ended with another American-born and former Blackhawks star winning the game in overtime for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: How has Steven Lorentz become a key part of the winning depth for the Florida Panthers?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Colorado Avalanche become an NHL trade partner for the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: Could their recent win streak change the NHL Trade Deadline plans for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The Eye Test Podcast: Is an NHL trade arms race about to ensue in the Atlantic Division?

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: After blaming the media for his team’s struggling powerplay, head coach Lindy Ruff fell on his sword for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Defense and goaltending were abandoned in a 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Bryan Rust may be the latest key injury for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: Why is NHL trade chatter still surrounding Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Chicago Hockey Now: How could Patrick Kane’s career path resemble what’s ahead for new Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Arizona Coyotes cut ties with former Calgary Flames prospect Adam Ruzicka.

San Jose Hockey Now: One player on the NHL trade market that could interest the Bruins is San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm.

TSN: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury did his best to silence the NHL trade rumors around him and clarify that he wants to stay with the Minnesota Wild.

