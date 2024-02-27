Bruins Daily: Brain Cramps; DeBrusk Dilemma, NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and lost to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in the shootout to close out their four-game road trip.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins coughed up another late lead and lost in the shootout despite two goals and an assist from David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Why did Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery scratch defenseman Derek Forbort?

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Bruins or some Western Conference playoff contender get a playoff rental in Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?

The Eye Test Podcast: More on the Jake DeBrusk dilemma for the Boston Bruins from longtime NHL analyst and former NHL executive and head coach Pierre McGuire.

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, could the Boston Bruins be listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. All eyes are on Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins asked for more, and they have gotten it from top prospect Fabian Lysell.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Should the Montreal Canadiens trade former Northeastern defenseman and Haverhill, MA native Jordan Harris?

Florida Hockey Now: Should the Florida Panthers try to reacquire San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Colorado Avalanche become an NHL trade partner for the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: Could their recent win streak change the NHL Trade Deadline plans for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Ottawa Senators: Decision time is coming for potential Bruins NHL Trade target Vladimir Tarasenko and the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will it be too little, too late for Tome Fitzgerald and the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider, it’s week-to-week for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins headed west with injured winger Jake Guentzel but not with winger Bryan Rust.

Nashville Hockey Now: Why is NHL trade chatter still surrounding Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Chicago Hockey Now: How could Patrick Kane’s career path resemble what’s ahead for new Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: One player on the NHL trade market that could interest the Bruins is San Jose Sharks forward Nico Sturm.

TSN: Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury did his best to silence the NHL trade rumors around him and clarify that he wants to stay with the Minnesota Wild.

