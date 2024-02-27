Bruins Postgame: Bruins Choke Again; Lose 4-3 (SO) To Kraken

The Boston Bruins went to overtime for a sixth straight game, and for the third straight game, they only came away with a point thanks to a 4-3 shootout loss.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak was in Hart Trophy mode on Monday night. With his team struggling to close games out, Pastrnak did his best to set the table for them with two goals and an assist. It appeared he had tied the game and got his third hat trick of the season at 17:08 of the third period, but the goal was credited to center Charlie Coyle.

Charlie Coyle ties it up with a few minutes left.pic.twitter.com/tWzagxvpch — DraftKings (@DraftKings) February 27, 2024

Pastrnak’s first goal of the game gave him 700 points in 652 career NHL games, making him the fourth fastest to reach that milestone.

DOGHOUSE: The collective mental discipline of the Boston Bruins continues to be off-kilter. Whether he was trying to relive one of his best moments just over a year ago, when he scored a goal on the Vancouver Canucks or not, Bruins Linus Ullmark had the ultimate brain cramp early in the first period. With the Kraken on the powerplay, thanks to a questionable hooking call on Bruins rookie forward Justin Brazeau, Ullmark decided to get cute on a clearing attempt and passed it right to Kraken forward Jordan Eberle. Eberle happily obliged and buried one past the out-of-position Ullmark to tie the game at one 4:45 into the second period.

Just over a year after he scores a goal for the #NHLBruins, Linus Ullmark indirectly scores one for the #SeaKraken.@BOSHockeyNow https://t.co/zFLVzep5WG — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) February 27, 2024

Then, after taking a too-many-men-on-the-ice bench minor that led to the overtime winner for the Vancouver Cancuks on Saturday, the Bruins did it again 8:50 into the second period. Thankfully, the Kraken didn’t go up 2-1 on that powerplay, but it was just another reflection of the lack of concentration and discipline this team has right now.

That continued at various points in the third period as well, and for the third time in four games, the Bruins lost a third period lead.

BANGER: Tonight, this goes to an entire team, as there was a collective physical effort by the Seattle Kraken, who out-hit the Bruins 14-7. The Bruins don’t have that needed bite right now.

UNSUNG HERO: Seattle Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer kept his team in it with 19 saves in the first two periods and finished with 29 saves in regulation and overtime. He then stopped all three Bruins’ shootout attempts.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins will be back in the friendly confines of the TD Garden on Thursday night and host the Vegas Golden Knights.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Anthony Richard

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

