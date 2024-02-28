Bruins Daily: Montgomery, DeBrusk; Jets; NHL Trade Chatter

Can Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery determine whether or not Jake DeBrusk is traded by the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Does Jake DeBrusk’s immediate future hinge on the opinion of Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery?

The Eye Test Podcast: More on the Jake DeBrusk dilemma for the Boston Bruins from longtime NHL analyst and former NHL executive and head coach Pierre McGuire.

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, could the Boston Bruins be listening again on goalie Linus Ullmark?

32 Thoughts Podcast: On Friday, Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed he’s hearing chatter on Ullmark as well. All eyes are on Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and Providence Bruins asked for more, and they have gotten it from top prospect Fabian Lysell.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: One losing streak ended in the Tuesday night game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: A killer instinct in the stretch run is helping the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Should the Florida Panthers try to reacquire San Jose Sharks winger Anthony Duclair?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Colorado Avalanche become an NHL trade partner for the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: The Bruins’ next opponent put a whipping on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa Senators: Decision time is coming for potential Bruins NHL Trade target Vladimir Tarasenko and the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Patrick Roy played three centers on the same line for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will it be too little, too late for Tom Fitzgerald and the New Jersey Devils?

Philly Hockey Now: If he becomes available on the NHL Trade market, will Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson be targeted by the Philadelphia Flyers?

*Note: As of now, this puck scribe is told one Canucks source that Elias Pettersson is ‘far from available’

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Was that actually resilience that was showed by the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Why is NHL trade chatter still surrounding Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Head coach David Quinn didn’t mince words after the latest debacle by the San Jose Sharks.

TSN: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shot down the relocation rumors surrounding the Winnipeg Jets.

