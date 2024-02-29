Bruins Daily: DeBrusk Unhappy; Tanev Traded; NHL Trade Rumors

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is unhappy, and will the NHL trade market heat up again after the Flames traded Chris Tanev on Wednesday night?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With contract talks stalled and the NHL Trade Deadline a week from Friday, the pressure is mounting on Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

The Eye Test Podcast: More on the Jake DeBrusk dilemma for the Boston Bruins from longtime NHL analyst and former NHL executive and head coach Pierre McGuire.

Boston Hockey Now: Don’t expect the Boston Bruins to go all in at the NHL Trade Deadline. However, players like DeBrusk could be traded by Don Sweeney.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Should the Montreal Canadiens trade former Northeastern defenseman and Haverhill, MA native Jordan Harris?

Detroit Hockey Now: Has the success of the Detroit Lions rubbed off on the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: A cohesive dressing room is helping the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could the Colorado Avalanche become an NHL trade partner for the Buffalo Sabres?

Sportsnet: The Bruins’ next opponent put a whipping on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Ottawa Senators: Another Spittin’ Chiclets rumor has been shot down. Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios made it clear that his team is not trading captain Brady Tkachuk.

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames finally traded defenseman Chris Tanev.

NYI Hockey Now: Patrick Roy played three centers on the same line for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t expect Tyler Toffoli to be traded by the NHL Trade Deadline but rather sign a contract extension with the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Will defenseman Sean Walker be signed to a contract extension or traded by the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has put a ‘ridiculous’ NHL trade price on winger Jake Guentzel.

Nashville Hockey Now: Why is NHL trade chatter still surrounding Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Head coach David Quinn didn’t mince words after the latest debacle by the San Jose Sharks.

TSN: NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman shot down the relocation rumors surrounding the Winnipeg Jets.

The Eye Test: Former NHL enforcer and all-star John Scott is worried about rookie New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!