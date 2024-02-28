DeBrusk Confirms Contract Talks With Bruins Have Stalled

Following practice on Wednesday, Boston Bruins winger Jake Debrusk confirmed that there has been ‘no progress’ in contract talks between his camp and the Bruins.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound winger is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, and the NHL betting odds on that becoming a reality are growing significantly. As reported here on Monday, many around the NHL have gone from wondering what a contract extension with Jake DeBrusk looks like to whose playoff rental he becomes.

“Does he wind up back west as a playoff rental for a contender out there – we’ve all heard the Edmonton Oilers rumors – or does he become a playoff rental for the Bruins,” one NHL source asked Boston Hockey Now recently. “It sure doesn’t seem like he’s signing an extension – if he signs one – before the season’s over.”

On Wednesday after practice, DeBrusk acknowledged the combination of his contract being up in the air and the NHL trade rumors weighing on him.

“I think it’s probably more intense around a week [to go], but nine days aren’t really much [of a difference],” DeBrusk replied to the media scrum when asked about the chaos surrounding him off the ice.

“Usually, when there’s trades around the league, it kind of stirs up talks between guys. But, it’s been a pretty busy schedule, to be honest with you, with these time changes and everything. It’s in the back of everybody’s mind, obviously, because nobody is really safe. So, it’s one of those times that’s always intense and stressful, and as a fan, it’s exciting and stressful as well. It’s just kind of how it goes. I’ve gone through some pretty interesting ones, to be honest.”

DeBrusk, to a fault sometimes, wears his heart on his sleeve and in his words. Since training camp before last season, the 2015 first round pick has been steadfast in expressing his desire to stay with the Boston Bruins, but what has it got him?

“I feel like I’ve been around here long enough to know how the league works in that sense of things,” Debrusk said. “Obviously, there’s different things: guys getting injured around the league and different stuff that happens that’s under normal control. It will be interesting to see what teams are aggressive and what teams aren’t. But, of course, you always have that in the back of your mind. Obviously, two years ago was a little more intense on that side of things. But I think ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been worried.”

If you’re an NHL betting man and can get odds on DeBrusk being traded, that’s looking like a great bet right now.