Bruins vs Golden Knights: Bruins Look To Finish Stronger

The Boston Bruins will try to snap a three-game losing streak and also avoid going to overtime for a seventh-straight game when they host the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, tonight.

Former Boston Bruins head coach and current Vegas Golden Knights bench boss will be making his second visit back to TD Garden after the Bruins fired him in favor of Jim Montgomery in June 2022. Since then, Cassidy has gone 2-1-0 against his former team. The Knights beat the Bruins 2-1 in a shootout on Jan. 11 in Las Vegas.

After going 1-0-3 on their recent road trip out west, the Bruins will head right back on the road to play the New York Islanders on Saturday, then to Toronto to play the Leafs on Monday, and back to Boston to welcome in the Edmonton Oilers.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (34-12-14, 82 pts) vs Vegas Golden Knights (33-19-7, 73 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SCRIPPS, SNE, SNW, SNP

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-162), Golden Knights (+136)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Golden Knights (-192)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-108) Under 5.5 (-112)

Picks:

Bruins 1st period Puck Line (+154)

Jonathan Marchessault Anytime Goal (+180)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal (-125)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (47), and points with 85 in 60 games.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Swayman is 18-6-8 with a 2.49 GAA and a .920 save percentage.

-Bruins winger Jakub Lauko will be back in the lineup, and winger Anthony Richard will be a healthy scratch.

-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is questionable. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Pavel Zacha – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon/Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark