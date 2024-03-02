Bruins Daily: Targeting Physicality; NHL Trade Rumors

The NHL trade deadline is now less than a week away, and it appears one of the main trade targets for the Boston Bruins is acquiring physicality.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins target physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: With contract talks stalled and the NHL Trade Deadline a week from Friday, the pressure is mounting on Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: A day after Jake DeBrusk expressed his frustration with the contract talks, things didn’t get any better when NESN interviewed Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

The Eye Test: Did Jake DeBrusk come close to being acquired by the Ottawa Senators?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: When can we expect Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson to be playing for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: What will the NHL Trade Deadline look like for Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings?

Florida Hockey Now: As the 2023-24 regular season heads into the stretch run, the NHL is on notice when it comes to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The NHL may have come down hard on him, but Buffalo Sabres players are grateful for head coach Don Granato.

Toronto Sun: With the New York Rangers in Toronto to face the Maple Leafs tonight, will we see a fight between Ryan Reaves and Matt Rempe?

Ottawa Senators: It’s a week-to-week prognosis for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have acquired tough guy Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: Does the NHL trade market for goalies now include the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Does Reilly Smith want to be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: What will the NHL trade deadline look like for the Nashville Predators?

Colorado Hockey Now: Why was Kurtis MacDermid traded by the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential NHL trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?

The Eye Test: Former NHL enforcer and all-star John Scott is worried about rookie New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe.

