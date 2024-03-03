Bruins Daily: Embarrassing Loss; Pettersson; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins suffered their most embarrassing loss of the season; will they be sellers or buyers on the NHL Trade market?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In a playoff atmosphere, the New York Islanders embarrassed the Boston Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: Are Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, about to beat out the Boston Bruins for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifan?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are targeting physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Boston Hockey Now: With contract talks stalled and the NHL Trade Deadline a week from Friday, the pressure is mounting on Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: A day after Jake DeBrusk expressed his frustration with the contract talks, things didn’t get any better when NESN interviewed Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

The Eye Test: Did Jake DeBrusk come close to being acquired by the Ottawa Senators?

Atlantic Division

NYPost.com: It was a draw between Toronto Maple Leafs veteran enforcer Ryan Reaves and New York Rangers up-and-coming scrapper Matt Rempe.

Montreal Hockey Now: When can we expect Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson to be playing for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs seem like a reality but also a mystery for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: As the 2023-24 regular season heads into the stretch run, the NHL is on notice when it comes to the Florida Panthers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The NHL may have come down hard on him, but Buffalo Sabres players are grateful for head coach Don Granato.

Ottawa Sun: Not only is the season lost, but now Brady Tkachuk is lost for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NHL.com: Elias Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million ($11.6 AAV) contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

NYI Hockey Now: Here’s the view from last night via the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom is now reportedly the No. 1 NHL trade target for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL may want to start paying attention to Philadelphia Flyers forward Tyson Foerster.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Does Reilly Smith want to be traded by the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Despite numerous NHL trade rumors surrounding him, it appears that forward Tommy Novak will sign an extension with the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What is going on with the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential NHL trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?

The Eye Test: Former NHL enforcer and all-star John Scott is worried about rookie New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe.

