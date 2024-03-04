Bruins Daily: Reality Bites; Ullmark; NHL Trade Rumors

With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, it’s time for the Boston Bruins and their fans to face the reality that the 2023-24 Boston Bruins are not Stanley Cup contenders.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the reality of the present and future for the Boston Bruins has set in for general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Los Angeles Kings interested in acquiring Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: Are Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, about to beat out the Boston Bruins for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifan?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are targeting physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Should the Montreal Canadiens select another defenseman in the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft?

Detroit Hockey Now: The 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday can serve as a good playoff template for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers remain a front-runner to acquire Calgary Flames defenseman and Norwood, MA native Noah Hanifin.

Ottawa Sun: Not only is the season lost, but now Brady Tkachuk is lost for the Ottawa Senators.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders thumped the Bruins on Saturday night, but they may have also lost tough guy Matt Martin.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom is now reportedly the No. 1 NHL trade target for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers inked an entry-level contract with Denver Barkey.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Times likely up for the Pittsburgh Penguins and potential UFA winger Jake Guentzel.

Nashville Hockey Now: Despite numerous NHL trade rumors surrounding him, it appears that forward Tommy Novak will sign an extension with the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What is going on with the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?

NHL.com: Elias Pettersson signed an eight-year, $92.8 million ($11.6 AAV) contract with the Vancouver Canucks.

