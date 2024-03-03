Are The LA Kings Targeting Linus Ullmark?

Could the Los Angeles Kings and the Boston Bruins become dance partners before the NHL Trade Deadline next Friday?

The Kings have been scouting the Boston Bruins more often than not over the last two weeks.

“The Kings believe they’re still a contender, and they need a goalie,” an NHL executive source opined to Boston Hockey Now on Saturday night.

Could that goalie be the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Linus Ullmark?

Despite Ullmark getting lit up by the New York Islanders for five goals on 26 shots Saturday night, the Kings and, apparently, other NHL teams eyeing him won’t stop.

“There’s a market for him,” the source told BHN. “If I look at the teams out west – the Oilers, the Avalanche, and the Kings – I think the Kings want one the most. I think they really like Ullmark.”

Ullmark was left out to dry by his teammates on Saturday night, and the scouts watching know that neither he nor hugging goalie partner Jeremy Swayman are the main issue for the Bruins’ struggles right now. For whatever reason, the Bruins have abandoned the defense-first mentality of their team culture for the last 15 years. The goalies are not the problem, but if the Bruins wanted to shake things up and clear some cap space, Ullmark could provide the path.

The 30-year-old netminder is in the third season of a four-year, $20 million contract. After the loss on Saturday night, he’s 16-7-6 with a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Kings offseason signing and goalie Cam Talbot is 17-14-5 with a 2.80 GAA and a .914 save percentage, and David Rittich is 9-4-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .914 save percentage.

As for what the Kings may have to offer the Bruins in return?

29-year-old and 6-foot-2, 210-pound Kings right-shot defenseman Matt Roy is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Roy’s name has been percolating in recent NHL trade chatter. Also, 22-year-old and 6-foot-2, 210-pound winger Arthur Kaliyev is set to become a restricted free agent and is seemingly on the outs with the Kings.

The Boston Bruins seem on the fence at best about potential 2024 UFA winger Jake DeBrusk. Could he, in addition to Ullmark, interest Kings general manager Rob Blake?