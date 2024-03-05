Bruins Daily: Gutsy Win; Ruff Fired; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins made a statement in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, but goalie Linus Ullmark was still in NHL trade rumors.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins answered the bell in a convincing 4-1 win behind clutch performances by goalie Jeremy Swayman, wingers David Pastrnak and Jake Debrusk, and center Pavel Zacha.

Boston Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the idea of trading Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has at least been ‘investigated’ by general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Los Angeles Kings interested in acquiring Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the reality of the present and future for the Boston Bruins has set in for general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Are Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, about to beat out the Boston Bruins for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifan?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are targeting physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: What players could be targeted by Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings will have to play two weeks without captain Dylan Larkin.

Florida Hockey Now: Another statement was made in a 4-2 win over the New York Rangers for the Florida Panthers.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Why now? The New Jersey Devils have fired head coach Lindy Ruff.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers reacquire goalie Martin Jones?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely missing the playoffs for a second straight season thanks to the inaction of general manager Kyle Dubas.

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!