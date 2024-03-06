Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Lindholm Rumor; Swayman; NHL Trade Deadline
With the NHL Trade Deadline just days away, the Boston Bruins have reportedly circled back on center Elias Lindholm.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins still acquire center Elias Lindholm?
Boston Hockey Now: Despite numerous reports saying otherwise, the Boston Bruins are not close to signing a contract extension with goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Boston Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the idea of trading Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has at least been ‘investigated’ by general manager Don Sweeney.
Boston Hockey Now: Are the Los Angeles Kings interested in acquiring Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?
Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the reality of the present and future for the Boston Bruins has set in for general manager Don Sweeney.
Boston Hockey Now: Are Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, about to beat out the Boston Bruins for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifan?
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are targeting physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.
Montreal Hockey Now: Could the top 5 of the NHL Draft once again include the Montreal Canadiens?
Detroit Hockey Now: Forward Joe Veleno has become a valuable asset for the Detroit Red Wings.
Florida Hockey Now: Could the Florida Panthers acquire Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko?
Globe and Mail: One team the whole NHL seems to be focusing on ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline is the Toronto Maple Leafs.
New Jersey Hockey Now: Why did the New Jersey Devils fire head coach Lindy Ruff?
Philly Hockey Now: The Bruins and 30 other NHL clubs will not be able to acquire Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely missing the playoffs for a second straight season thanks to the inaction of general manager Kyle Dubas.
San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?
Vegas Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals traded winger Anthony Mantha to the Vegas Golden Knights.
