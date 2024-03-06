Bruins Daily: Lindholm Rumor; Swayman; NHL Trade Deadline

With the NHL Trade Deadline just days away, the Boston Bruins have reportedly circled back on center Elias Lindholm.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins still acquire center Elias Lindholm?

Boston Hockey Now: Despite numerous reports saying otherwise, the Boston Bruins are not close to signing a contract extension with goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the idea of trading Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has at least been ‘investigated’ by general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Los Angeles Kings interested in acquiring Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark?

Boston Hockey Now: With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, the reality of the present and future for the Boston Bruins has set in for general manager Don Sweeney.

Boston Hockey Now: Are Atlantic Division rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, about to beat out the Boston Bruins for Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifan?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are targeting physical players on the NHL trade market based on recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team president Cam Neely.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the top 5 of the NHL Draft once again include the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Forward Joe Veleno has become a valuable asset for the Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: Could the Florida Panthers acquire Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko?

Globe and Mail: One team the whole NHL seems to be focusing on ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline is the Toronto Maple Leafs.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Why did the New Jersey Devils fire head coach Lindy Ruff?

Philly Hockey Now: The Bruins and 30 other NHL clubs will not be able to acquire Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely missing the playoffs for a second straight season thanks to the inaction of general manager Kyle Dubas.

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins potential trade partners for the San Jose Sharks?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals traded winger Anthony Mantha to the Vegas Golden Knights.

