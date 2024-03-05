Bruins Postgame: Bruins Blow Another, Lose 2-1 (OT) To Oilers

The Boston Bruins blew another third period lead and lost 2-1 in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

After Bruins forward Pavel Zacha broke a 0-0 deadlock with his third goal in his last two games 4:26 into the third period, and the Bruins seemed to run out of gas. The Oilers took over, and if not for Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, they would’ve won the game in regulation. Instead, Ullmark held the fort down as long as he could but finally let one get by him when Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl tied the game at one with 1:20 left in regulation. Draisaitl then finished it off in overtime with the game-winner at 2:18 of the extra frame.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Postgame:

CLUTCH: Oilers winger Leon Draisaitl and his dynamic duo partner and Oilers captain Connor McDavid once again showed why if you go to 3-on-3 overtime with the Oilers, you’re pretty much screwed. Yes, the Bruins were able to beat the Oilers 6-5 in overtime on Feb. 21, but it’s a rarity when one of McDavid or Draisaitl doesn’t factor in on an overtime winner, and that was the case again on Tuesday as McDavid assisted on the Draisaitl’s game-tying goal and then on his overtime winner.

an incredible feed from connor mcdavid sets up leon draisaitl for the game winner. a big comeback for two points for the oilers. pic.twitter.com/G5QYYNAv8H — zach (@zjlaing) March 6, 2024

DOGHOUSE: No third period lead seems to be safe with the 2023-24 Boston Bruins. Seemingly in control with Ullmark playing lights out in a 1-0 game, Danton Heinen missed an empty-netter with just over two minutes left. Just 40 seconds later, Draisaitl batted in the puck to tie the game with his 43rd goal of the season with 1:20 left in regulation. That paved the way for Draisaitl’s game-winner in OT. Following the game, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery cited mental fatigue as the main reason his team blew another third period lead. The question now is why is this team still suffering the third period brain cramps that have plagued them since the NHL All-Star break?

BANGER: Bruins winger Jakub Lauko led all skaters with five hits, and the Bruins out-hit the Oilers 36-32.

UNSUNG HERO: Amidst a plethora of NHL trade rumors surrounding him as Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline approaches, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark got himself into a zone on Tuesday night. He repeatedly stemmed momentum swings from the Oilers and made some huge saves until Draisaitl’s 31st goal of the season beat him to tie the game at one 18:40 into the third period. The Oilers superstar would beat him again in overtime but this loss was not on Ullmark, who finished with 24 saves.

NEXT UP: The Boston Bruins host the Maple Leafs in a rematch on Thursday night after beating them 4-1 in Toronto on Monday.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman