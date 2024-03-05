Bruins vs Oilers Preview: Revenge Game For Oilers?

The Boston Bruins had arguably their best game of the season since Feb. 8 in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

They will need that 60-minute effort again when they host the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden on Tuesday night. A well-rested Oilers squad comes into this game riding a four-game win streak and will have revenge on their mind for the 6-5 overtime loss to the Bruins on Feb. 21.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (36-13-14, 86 pts) @ Edmonton Oilers (37-20-2, 76 pts)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Oilers (-130) Bruins (+110)

Puck Line: Oilers -1.5 (+190) Bruins +1.5 (-230)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-120) Under 6 (+100)

Picks:

Oilers First Period Money Line (-110)

Connor McDavid Anytime Goalscorer (+115)

Brett Kulak Anytime Goalscorer (+1200)

Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+200)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (52), and points with 90 in 63 games.

-Linus Ullmark is expected to start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 16-7-6 with a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman