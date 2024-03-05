Friedman: Bruins And Swayman Are NOT Close On Extension

According to Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman are not close to agreeing on a contract extension for Swayman.

In his latest 32 Thoughts column, Friedman reported that the Boston Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman had ‘begun’ discussions for a contract extension for Swayman. That somehow set off a firestorm on social media, with some in the Boston media even claiming Friedman said that Swayman and the Bruins were closing in on an extension.

Following the game on Monday night, Swayman was asked if he and the Bruins were close to an extension.

“I like Elliotte (Friedman) a lot, but I’m going to leave that to my agent,” Swayman replied.

Speaking on his daily segment on The Jeff Marek Show on Tuesday, Friedman clarified his report in his Monday column.

“I just want to say something about this,” Friedman replied when asked about Swayman’s answer to reporters on Monday night. “I don’t know where this got so out of control yesterday, but the only thing I wrote is that they’ve been talking to him, and that is true. They had talked to him. I certainly didn’t intend to create the impression that anything was getting close, and I can’t find where I actually said that. So I’m going to say at this point in time that I didn’t say that.

So, I just want to make that very clear. I don’t think the Bruins and Swayman are close on an extension but I do think they have talked about it. So that’s all I’ll say about that and I just wanted to clear that up.”

Here’s what Friedman actually wrote on Monday:

“The reason you’re hearing Linus Ullmark’s name is the calendar will force Boston to make a decision. They’ve begun discussing an extension with Jeremy Swayman, and Brandon Bussi soon requires waivers. Something’s going to have to give. Like several other teams considering moving a goalie, the Bruins have to decide when is the optimal time to do it. All of a sudden, Fleury and Saros are off the market, and Markstrom’s future is uncertain. So, if someone craves a netminder now, Boston’s in a position to deliver. There are two flaws to this, however. First, the Swayman/Ullmark combo gives the Bruins their best chance to win right now, and second, Ullmark has some control over this. If it involves a team he can say no to, he’s earned the right to block.”

Somehow, that not only set off wild speculation by fans on social media but even led to reporters literally changing Friedman’s words to say the Bruins and Swayman were close. One irresponsible radio host in Boston even said that contract term and money were confirmed. That subsequently took the trade chatter around Linus Ullmark to a crescendo. The Ullmark speculation got so crazy on Monday night that when the Bruins’ 30-year-old netminder wasn’t seen on the bench during the Bruins’ 4-1 win, speculation that he had or was about to be traded ran rampant. It was, however, simply a case of Ullmark watching the game from the Bruins’ dressing room because there was no room on the visitors’ bench at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.