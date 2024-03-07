Forbort Out Against Leafs; Lindholm ‘Getting Closer’

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort will not suit up for the Bruins against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night at TD Garden.

“Forbort is day-to-day, just dealing with some minor aches and pains,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told the media ahead of the game tonight.

After being a healthy scratch against the Seattle Kraken for missing a team meeting on Feb. 26, Derek Forbort has played in just one of the Bruins’ four games since. While injuries have kept him out of 25 games and are likely playing a role, Forbort has not been the steady third-pairing defenseman the Bruins were able to depend on over the course of his first two seasons in a Bruins uniform. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound rearguard has been a minus player in four of his last six games and has been inconsistent on the penalty kill, which is usually his strongest area of play. Forbort also has no goals and just four assists in 35 games played.

There was more good news on the Hampus Lindholm front, as Montgomery said the 30-year-old defenseman continues to improve.

“Lindholm is still not an option, but he’s getting closer every day,” the Bruins bench boss said.

Lindholm fell awkwardly after taking a clean hit mid-way through the third period of the Bruins’ 4-3 shootout win over the Dallas Stars on Feb. 20 and has not played since. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound rearguard has one goal and 18 assists in 56 games this season. Lindholm is still listed on injury reserve.

Here’s what the Bruins lineup looked like at the game-day skate ahead of playing the Toronto Maple Leafs:

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark